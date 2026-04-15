Drought forces South Carolina farmers to adjust

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An intense drought is affecting the Southeast, and farmers in South Carolina tell Channel 9 they’re having to make adjustments for the lack of rain.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke to one farmer in York County who says at the moment, they’re doing OK, but they would love to see more rain.

A major crop at Bush-n-Vine Farm in York County is strawberries, but they also grow things like tomatoes and corn.

Sam Hall, the owner of the farm, told Channel 9 that strawberries are doing well with the current weather because it makes them sweeter. But they’ve had to do a lot of their own watering for other crops.

“It’s great for strawberry weather. It’s a little bit tougher for things like corn and beans, but we’re putting water down to hopefully keep them growing," Hall said. “But nothing does it like the rain, though.”

The Catawba Wateree Drought Management Group is responsible for putting voluntary and mandatory water restrictions in place. They haven’t called for any yet, but officials say that could change as early as Thursday.

VIDEO: Iredell Water issues mandatory water restrictions amid extreme drought

Iredell Water issues mandatory water restrictions amid extreme drought

©2026 Cox Media Group