FORECAST: Minor relief from the heat

FORECAST:

A cold front could bring some relief from the heat on Monday. A weak cold front won’t drop the temperatures, but it’ll reduce the humidity.

The heat index should stay below 100 degrees.

Drier air is in place through Tuesday before it comes right back on Wednesday.

We’re not expecting much rain in the foreseeable future. The best chance is on Thursday, but it’s slim!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

