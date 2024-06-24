FORECAST: Minor relief from the heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front could bring some relief from the heat on Monday. A weak cold front won’t drop the temperatures, but it’ll reduce the humidity.
- The heat index should stay below 100 degrees.
- Drier air is in place through Tuesday before it comes right back on Wednesday.
- We’re not expecting much rain in the foreseeable future. The best chance is on Thursday, but it’s slim!
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group