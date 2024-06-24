Forecasts

FORECAST: Minor relief from the heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
  • A cold front could bring some relief from the heat on Monday. A weak cold front won’t drop the temperatures, but it’ll reduce the humidity.
  • The heat index should stay below 100 degrees.
  • Drier air is in place through Tuesday before it comes right back on Wednesday.
  • We’re not expecting much rain in the foreseeable future. The best chance is on Thursday, but it’s slim!

