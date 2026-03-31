Forecasts

FORECAST: Moisture rises, but Charlotte’s rain chances stay low

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Rain chances will increase in the Mountains over the next couple of days, offering some much‑needed help for firefighters.
  • Moisture and humidity will rise across the Carolinas, but most of the meaningful rainfall stays west of Charlotte.
  • The metro may see a stray shower, yet dry conditions and high pollen levels will largely persist.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read