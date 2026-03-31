FORECAST: Moisture rises, but Charlotte’s rain chances stay low

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain chances will increase in the Mountains over the next couple of days, offering some much‑needed help for firefighters.

Moisture and humidity will rise across the Carolinas, but most of the meaningful rainfall stays west of Charlotte.

The metro may see a stray shower, yet dry conditions and high pollen levels will largely persist.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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