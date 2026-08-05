Forecasts

FORECAST: More chances for scattered showers today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Very little change today with more scattered showers and downpours.
  • The heavy rain may lead to minor flooding in spots, especially in areas that were hit on Tuesday.
  • Highs in the mid 80s will feel like 90s with the heat index.
  • The rain chances start to drop off as we head to the weekend as more heat builds in.
  • Highs back to the 90s with heat index values not far from 100 by Saturday and Sunday.
  • That hotter pattern likely lasts most of next week.
  • Isolated afternoon storms also remain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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