FORECAST: More chances for scattered showers today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Very little change today with more scattered showers and downpours.
- The heavy rain may lead to minor flooding in spots, especially in areas that were hit on Tuesday.
- Highs in the mid 80s will feel like 90s with the heat index.
- The rain chances start to drop off as we head to the weekend as more heat builds in.
- Highs back to the 90s with heat index values not far from 100 by Saturday and Sunday.
- That hotter pattern likely lasts most of next week.
- Isolated afternoon storms also remain.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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