FORECAST: More chances for scattered showers today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Very little change today with more scattered showers and downpours.

The heavy rain may lead to minor flooding in spots, especially in areas that were hit on Tuesday.

Highs in the mid 80s will feel like 90s with the heat index.

The rain chances start to drop off as we head to the weekend as more heat builds in.

Highs back to the 90s with heat index values not far from 100 by Saturday and Sunday.

That hotter pattern likely lasts most of next week.

Isolated afternoon storms also remain.

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