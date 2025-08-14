FORECAST: More downpours remain throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another round of downpours is heading through the metro this morning with some intense lightning.

Scattered rains remain in the forecast throughout the day as highs warm to the mid to upper 80s.

Some areas may hit 90 degrees if we can get enough sunshine to break through the clouds.

This pattern starts to break down heading into the weekend as more high pressure moves overhead.

This should reduce the number of storms we see, but it also increases the heat slightly.

Highs stay near or just about 90 degrees through the weekend.

