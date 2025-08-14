Forecasts

FORECAST: More downpours remain throughout the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another round of downpours is heading through the metro this morning with some intense lightning.
  • Scattered rains remain in the forecast throughout the day as highs warm to the mid to upper 80s.
  • Some areas may hit 90 degrees if we can get enough sunshine to break through the clouds.
  • This pattern starts to break down heading into the weekend as more high pressure moves overhead.
  • This should reduce the number of storms we see, but it also increases the heat slightly.
  • Highs stay near or just about 90 degrees through the weekend.

