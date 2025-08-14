FORECAST: More downpours remain throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another round of downpours is heading through the metro this morning with some intense lightning.
- Scattered rains remain in the forecast throughout the day as highs warm to the mid to upper 80s.
- Some areas may hit 90 degrees if we can get enough sunshine to break through the clouds.
- This pattern starts to break down heading into the weekend as more high pressure moves overhead.
- This should reduce the number of storms we see, but it also increases the heat slightly.
- Highs stay near or just about 90 degrees through the weekend.
