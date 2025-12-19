FORECAST: More rain on the way overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

That rain will not be letting up anytime soon so stay indoors if you can!

Heavy rain will be the top issue through the night with the wind taking center stage overnight.

We’ll brighten it up Friday, but it will be breezy, especially up in the Mountains, where wind speeds could top 50 mph!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group