FORECAST: More rain on the way overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

  • That rain will not be letting up anytime soon so stay indoors if you can!
  • Heavy rain will be the top issue through the night with the wind taking center stage overnight.
  • We’ll brighten it up Friday, but it will be breezy, especially up in the Mountains, where wind speeds could top 50 mph!

