FORECAST: More rain on the way for Wednesday morning commute

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More wet weather is on the way, with rain moving in just in time for the morning commute tomorrow.
- Heavy downpours will be the main concern, and most of the rain is expected to fall during the first half of the day.
- As temperatures climb in the afternoon, there will be a smaller chance for thunderstorms. Another round of rain is possible on Sunday.
- Combined, these systems should help chip away at the ongoing drought, with the potential for meaningful improvement if rainfall totals hold.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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