FORECAST: More rain on the way for Wednesday morning commute

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More wet weather is on the way, with rain moving in just in time for the morning commute tomorrow.

Heavy downpours will be the main concern, and most of the rain is expected to fall during the first half of the day.

As temperatures climb in the afternoon, there will be a smaller chance for thunderstorms. Another round of rain is possible on Sunday.

Combined, these systems should help chip away at the ongoing drought, with the potential for meaningful improvement if rainfall totals hold.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group