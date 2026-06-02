FORECAST: More showers this afternoon before drier air returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quiet weather this morning but more rain showers will move in later this afternoon.
- These won’t be as heavy, nor as widespread as yesterday.
- Highs fall back to the lower to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
- Drier air comes in tonight and that will stay with us through the rest of the week.
- Temps warm back up to near 80 tomorrow and we’ll end up well into the 80s by the weekend.
- It will turn more humid this weekend too, but rain chances remain quite low.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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