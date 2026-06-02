FORECAST: More showers this afternoon before drier air returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quiet weather this morning but more rain showers will move in later this afternoon.

These won’t be as heavy, nor as widespread as yesterday.

Highs fall back to the lower to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Drier air comes in tonight and that will stay with us through the rest of the week.

Temps warm back up to near 80 tomorrow and we’ll end up well into the 80s by the weekend.

It will turn more humid this weekend too, but rain chances remain quite low.

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