Forecasts

FORECAST: More showers this afternoon before drier air returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Quiet weather this morning but more rain showers will move in later this afternoon.
  • These won’t be as heavy, nor as widespread as yesterday.
  • Highs fall back to the lower to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
  • Drier air comes in tonight and that will stay with us through the rest of the week.
  • Temps warm back up to near 80 tomorrow and we’ll end up well into the 80s by the weekend.
  • It will turn more humid this weekend too, but rain chances remain quite low.

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