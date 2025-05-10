FORECAST: More widespread rain next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We’re tracking cooler conditions for the weekend with isolated shower chances.
- Today features building clouds and an isolated shower this afternoon and evening, especially south of Charlotte.
- Highs are up into the low 70s.
- There’s a slightly better chance for a few showers as we go into Sunday morning, but still the day is not a washout!
- High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- Rain chances continue to look highest as we go into Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a good soaking of rain expecting.
- Temperatures stay below normal through the first half of next week before we warm up and hopefully dry out for the PGA tournament late week!
