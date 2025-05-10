Forecasts

FORECAST: More widespread rain next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We’re tracking cooler conditions for the weekend with isolated shower chances.
  • Today features building clouds and an isolated shower this afternoon and evening, especially south of Charlotte.
  • Highs are up into the low 70s.
  • There’s a slightly better chance for a few showers as we go into Sunday morning, but still the day is not a washout!
  • High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.
  • Rain chances continue to look highest as we go into Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a good soaking of rain expecting.
  • Temperatures stay below normal through the first half of next week before we warm up and hopefully dry out for the PGA tournament late week!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read