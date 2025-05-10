FORECAST: More widespread rain next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re tracking cooler conditions for the weekend with isolated shower chances.

Today features building clouds and an isolated shower this afternoon and evening, especially south of Charlotte.

Highs are up into the low 70s.

There’s a slightly better chance for a few showers as we go into Sunday morning, but still the day is not a washout!

High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances continue to look highest as we go into Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a good soaking of rain expecting.

Temperatures stay below normal through the first half of next week before we warm up and hopefully dry out for the PGA tournament late week!

