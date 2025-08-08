FORECAST: Mostly cloudy tonight with patchy drizzle possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The top weather story will be tracking more sunshine and warmth for the weekend.

Clouds will hold on tonight through the night, but rain chances will be low for the game.

Meanwhile, after a cloudy start, more sunshine will break free tomorrow and we’ll warm up to the 80s for the first time this week!

A few showers will come at us on Sunday once again but we’ll keep warming it up each day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group