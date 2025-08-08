Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy tonight with patchy drizzle possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The top weather story will be tracking more sunshine and warmth for the weekend.
  • Clouds will hold on tonight through the night, but rain chances will be low for the game.
  • Meanwhile, after a cloudy start, more sunshine will break free tomorrow and we’ll warm up to the 80s for the first time this week!
  • A few showers will come at us on Sunday once again but we’ll keep warming it up each day.

