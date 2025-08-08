FORECAST: Mostly cloudy tonight with patchy drizzle possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story will be tracking more sunshine and warmth for the weekend.
- Clouds will hold on tonight through the night, but rain chances will be low for the game.
- Meanwhile, after a cloudy start, more sunshine will break free tomorrow and we’ll warm up to the 80s for the first time this week!
- A few showers will come at us on Sunday once again but we’ll keep warming it up each day.
