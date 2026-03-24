FORECAST: Much cooler, with highs near 60

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our temperature rollercoaster continues today as temps barely reach 60 degrees this afternoon.

Winds remain a bit breezy this morning but relax throughout the day.

Quite chilly overnight with temps near 40 degrees tonight.

We bounce back to the mid 60s tomorrow, upper 70s by Thursday and then upper 80s by Friday!

Another record high looks likely on Friday (old record is 85° in 1950.)

Next front comes in late Friday night with little to no rain chance.

Cooler in the 60s and dry for the upcoming weekend.

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