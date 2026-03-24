Forecasts

FORECAST: Much cooler, with highs near 60

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our temperature rollercoaster continues today as temps barely reach 60 degrees this afternoon.
  • Winds remain a bit breezy this morning but relax throughout the day.
  • Quite chilly overnight with temps near 40 degrees tonight.
  • We bounce back to the mid 60s tomorrow, upper 70s by Thursday and then upper 80s by Friday!
  • Another record high looks likely on Friday (old record is 85° in 1950.)
  • Next front comes in late Friday night with little to no rain chance.
  • Cooler in the 60s and dry for the upcoming weekend.

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