FORECAST: Muggy heat returns, along with a chance of showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The warmth and mugginess are back Monday, and that will lead to a few scattered storms in the afternoon.

Temps warm to the mid 80s before any rain moves in.

Drier conditions start to roll in Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week.

A few showers may linger with low clouds on Tuesday morning before we clear up (temps back down to the lower 70s.)

Sunshine and warm temps for the rest of the week as highs warm back to the 80s.

We’ll be near 90 with more humidity this weekend.

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