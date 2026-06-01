Forecasts

FORECAST: Muggy heat returns, along with a chance of showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The warmth and mugginess are back Monday, and that will lead to a few scattered storms in the afternoon.
  • Temps warm to the mid 80s before any rain moves in.
  • Drier conditions start to roll in Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week.
  • A few showers may linger with low clouds on Tuesday morning before we clear up (temps back down to the lower 70s.)
  • Sunshine and warm temps for the rest of the week as highs warm back to the 80s.
  • We’ll be near 90 with more humidity this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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