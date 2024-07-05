Forecasts

FORECAST: Record-breaking heat brings Charlotte’s hottest temps this year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Brutal heat and humidity have triggered a heat advisory for much of the Piedmont south of Hickory. Heat index values are expected to be between 103 and 106 Friday afternoon.
  • We hit 101 degrees in Charlotte on Friday, breaking a record set back in 1954.
  • Some scattered storms will roll in Friday evening.
  • We are also looking at numerous rain chances over the next 6 to 10 days. Pretty much every day, we will have a chance for storms and slow-moving showers. With so much humidity in place, these showers and storms will be efficient rainmakers.
  • This won’t be a washout by any means, but we need all the rain we can get.
  • Storms Friday and Saturday will not beat the heat as we’ll be in the mid-90s both days.

