FORECAST: Record-breaking heat brings Charlotte’s hottest temps this year

FORECAST:
- Brutal heat and humidity have triggered a heat advisory for much of the Piedmont south of Hickory. Heat index values are expected to be between 103 and 106 Friday afternoon.
- We hit 101 degrees in Charlotte on Friday, breaking a record set back in 1954.
- Some scattered storms will roll in Friday evening.
- We are also looking at numerous rain chances over the next 6 to 10 days. Pretty much every day, we will have a chance for storms and slow-moving showers. With so much humidity in place, these showers and storms will be efficient rainmakers.
- This won’t be a washout by any means, but we need all the rain we can get.
- Storms Friday and Saturday will not beat the heat as we’ll be in the mid-90s both days.
Officially the hottest day of the year in the QC with time left to break a record set back in 1954. #MakeItStop! pic.twitter.com/MokUaSWioy— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) July 5, 2024
