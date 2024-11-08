Forecasts

FORECAST: Near record high of 80 degrees expected this afternoon

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Low clouds and fog will roll out later this morning for everyone, and then once we get into more sunshine, we really warm up.
  • We are expecting a near-record high of 80 degrees this afternoon.
  • Cooler weather is coming in for the weekend as the wind shifts back to the northeast.
  • Highs will be barely near 70 tomorrow and only the low to mid-60s with more clouds on Sunday.
  • Low risk for showers to wrap up the weekend, and that may linger into Monday.

