FORECAST: Near record high of 80 degrees expected this afternoon

FORECAST:

Low clouds and fog will roll out later this morning for everyone, and then once we get into more sunshine, we really warm up.

We are expecting a near-record high of 80 degrees this afternoon.

Cooler weather is coming in for the weekend as the wind shifts back to the northeast.

Highs will be barely near 70 tomorrow and only the low to mid-60s with more clouds on Sunday.

Low risk for showers to wrap up the weekend, and that may linger into Monday.

Beautiful sunrise this morning over Charlotte. The lower clouds and fog never made into most of the metro this morning. Still quite foggy west toward the mountains. pic.twitter.com/4Eq8Sq1iPd — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 8, 2024

