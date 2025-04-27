Crash brings down power lines, shuts down busy Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A busy Huntersville road was shut down early Sunday morning after a crash brought down power lines, according to Huntersville Fire.

Around 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck struck a power pole and brought lines down along Beatties Ford Road, just south of Hambright Road.

Road remains closed following a crash this morning at 5:30am. A pick-up truck struck a power pole and lines are down. Down power outages continue as repairs are made by Energy United. (BFR just south of Hambright Road) #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/aBPQFrO76A — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 27, 2025

The road is still closed and it is unclear when it will open back up. Repairs are being made by Energy United.

