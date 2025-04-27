Local

Crash brings down power lines, shuts down busy Huntersville road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Huntersville Fire crash The crash happened early Sunday morning. (Huntersville Fire.)
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A busy Huntersville road was shut down early Sunday morning after a crash brought down power lines, according to Huntersville Fire.

Around 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck struck a power pole and brought lines down along Beatties Ford Road, just south of Hambright Road.

The road is still closed and it is unclear when it will open back up. Repairs are being made by Energy United.

