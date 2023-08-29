Forecasts

FORECAST: On and off showers hitting the region before Idalia hits land Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Dense fog is expected for the morning commute clearing up and out by 10 a.m.
  • There is a chance for light rain for the first half of Tuesday, but rain chances will increase mainly after 2 p.m.
  • On and off showers likely through the rest of the day into early Wednesday.
  • Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s today and the upper 70s/low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Idalia

  • Idalia made it to Category 1 status at about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning with sustained wind speeds of 75 MPH.
  • Although currently a low-grade hurricane, it is projected to quickly intensify as it moves through the warm waters of the gulf.
  • Idalia is still on track to make landfall at a Category 2 or 3 Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend region.
  • Current spaghetti plots have the eye striking as far north as the Tampa Bay and as far west as the Apalachee Bay.
  • Local rainfall amounts over the next 48 hours range from 1 to 3 inches.
  • Coastal amounts could be closer to 6 inches in localized areas.
  • The last of the outer bands look to be out of the DMA by mid-morning Thursday.

Improving Conditions

  • Once Idalia moves out of the area Thursday morning, it will be smooth sailing into the weekend.
  • Labor Day weekend looks like it is going to be a warm and dry one.
  • No real rain threat with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s through Monday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read