FORECAST: On and off showers hitting the region before Idalia hits land Wednesday

Dense fog is expected for the morning commute clearing up and out by 10 a.m.

There is a chance for light rain for the first half of Tuesday, but rain chances will increase mainly after 2 p.m.

On and off showers likely through the rest of the day into early Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s today and the upper 70s/low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Idalia

Idalia made it to Category 1 status at about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning with sustained wind speeds of 75 MPH.

Although currently a low-grade hurricane, it is projected to quickly intensify as it moves through the warm waters of the gulf.

Idalia is still on track to make landfall at a Category 2 or 3 Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend region.

Current spaghetti plots have the eye striking as far north as the Tampa Bay and as far west as the Apalachee Bay.

Local rainfall amounts over the next 48 hours range from 1 to 3 inches.

Coastal amounts could be closer to 6 inches in localized areas.

The last of the outer bands look to be out of the DMA by mid-morning Thursday.

Improving Conditions

Once Idalia moves out of the area Thursday morning, it will be smooth sailing into the weekend.

Labor Day weekend looks like it is going to be a warm and dry one.

No real rain threat with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s through Monday.

