FORECAST: On and off showers hitting the region before Idalia hits land Wednesday

- Dense fog is expected for the morning commute clearing up and out by 10 a.m.
- There is a chance for light rain for the first half of Tuesday, but rain chances will increase mainly after 2 p.m.
- On and off showers likely through the rest of the day into early Wednesday.
- Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s today and the upper 70s/low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Idalia
- Idalia made it to Category 1 status at about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning with sustained wind speeds of 75 MPH.
- Although currently a low-grade hurricane, it is projected to quickly intensify as it moves through the warm waters of the gulf.
- Idalia is still on track to make landfall at a Category 2 or 3 Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend region.
- Current spaghetti plots have the eye striking as far north as the Tampa Bay and as far west as the Apalachee Bay.
- Local rainfall amounts over the next 48 hours range from 1 to 3 inches.
- Coastal amounts could be closer to 6 inches in localized areas.
- The last of the outer bands look to be out of the DMA by mid-morning Thursday.
Improving Conditions
- Once Idalia moves out of the area Thursday morning, it will be smooth sailing into the weekend.
- Labor Day weekend looks like it is going to be a warm and dry one.
- No real rain threat with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s through Monday.
