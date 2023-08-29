TRACKING IDALIA: How will it affect the Carolinas?

CHARLOTTE — Idalia became a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm.

The National Hurricane Center warned of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.

Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Madi Baggett forecasts the low-grade hurricane, which already has wind speeds of 75 mph, will intensify quickly as it moves over the warm water in the gulf.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 storm Wednesday morning.

Here in the Charlotte area, the region is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of rainfall over the next 48 hours. Near the coast of the Carolinas, closer to 6 inches of rain is expected in some areas.

The storm should move completely out of our area by mid-morning Thursday, Baggett said, as the outer bands will have left the Charlotte region.

On Monday, Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency to get the state’s emergency operations plan going, help with the transportation of fuel and other essential supplies and services, help first responders, help protect people from price gouging, and help the agriculture industry to prepare for the storm.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said in a statement. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

The Charlotte chapter of the American Red Cross is already on the way to Florida to help out with recovery efforts. You can read more about their efforts here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

