FORECAST: One more quiet day before soaking rain arrives Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for one more quiet and pleasant afternoon before a soaking rain arrives this weekend.

Tomorrow starts off cool, but temperatures will rebound nicely into the 70s by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a developing storm system in Texas will move east and spread steady rain into our area by Saturday morning.

After the beneficial rainfall, conditions will brighten up, and Sunday is expected to be much nicer.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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