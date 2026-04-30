Forecasts

FORECAST: One more quiet day before soaking rain arrives Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for one more quiet and pleasant afternoon before a soaking rain arrives this weekend.
  • Tomorrow starts off cool, but temperatures will rebound nicely into the 70s by the afternoon.
  • Meanwhile, a developing storm system in Texas will move east and spread steady rain into our area by Saturday morning.
  • After the beneficial rainfall, conditions will brighten up, and Sunday is expected to be much nicer.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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