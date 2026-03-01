Forecasts

FORECAST: Patchy dense fog this morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking patchy dense fog across the metro area early this morning that will linger through about 10am.
  • Once that clears, we’re looking at more sunshine today and warming conditions as temperatures reach the mid-70s!
  • Enjoy the warmth today, because tomorrow those temperatures drop into the 40s.
  • Skies will be mostly cloudy with a cold air damming setup moving in.
  • There is also an isolated shower chance around the Charlotte area, and an isolated freezing rain threat in the high country.
  • Impacts will be minimal, but the day will be dreary regardless.
  • We stay on the cooler side Tuesday before temperatures rebound back to the 70s midweek.
  • By next weekend we’ll see those numbers pushing 80!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read