FORECAST: Patchy dense fog this morning

FORECAST:
- We’re tracking patchy dense fog across the metro area early this morning that will linger through about 10am.
- Once that clears, we’re looking at more sunshine today and warming conditions as temperatures reach the mid-70s!
- Enjoy the warmth today, because tomorrow those temperatures drop into the 40s.
- Skies will be mostly cloudy with a cold air damming setup moving in.
- There is also an isolated shower chance around the Charlotte area, and an isolated freezing rain threat in the high country.
- Impacts will be minimal, but the day will be dreary regardless.
- We stay on the cooler side Tuesday before temperatures rebound back to the 70s midweek.
- By next weekend we’ll see those numbers pushing 80!
