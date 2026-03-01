FORECAST: Patchy dense fog this morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re tracking patchy dense fog across the metro area early this morning that will linger through about 10am.

Once that clears, we’re looking at more sunshine today and warming conditions as temperatures reach the mid-70s!

Enjoy the warmth today, because tomorrow those temperatures drop into the 40s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a cold air damming setup moving in.

There is also an isolated shower chance around the Charlotte area, and an isolated freezing rain threat in the high country.

Impacts will be minimal, but the day will be dreary regardless.

We stay on the cooler side Tuesday before temperatures rebound back to the 70s midweek.

By next weekend we’ll see those numbers pushing 80!

