FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected as temperatures heat back up to near 90

- While the rain from overnight has moved on, some fog may linger behind causing low clouds early this morning.
- We will then see plenty of sun this afternoon, as we heat back up to near 90.
- There is little to no chance of rain on Monday and that will remain the case for the majority of the week.
- Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend.
- It will mainly be just another hot week with temperatures consistently in the mid-90s starting on Tuesday.
- The humidity remains in place, but it won’t be off the charts, so thankfully, there will be no terrible heat index values.
