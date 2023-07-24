FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected as temperatures heat back up to near 90

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While the rain from overnight has moved on, some fog may linger behind causing low clouds early this morning.

We will then see plenty of sun this afternoon, as we heat back up to near 90.

There is little to no chance of rain on Monday and that will remain the case for the majority of the week.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

It will mainly be just another hot week with temperatures consistently in the mid-90s starting on Tuesday.

The humidity remains in place, but it won’t be off the charts, so thankfully, there will be no terrible heat index values.

