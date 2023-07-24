Forecasts

FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected as temperatures heat back up to near 90

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • While the rain from overnight has moved on, some fog may linger behind causing low clouds early this morning.
  • We will then see plenty of sun this afternoon, as we heat back up to near 90.
  • There is little to no chance of rain on Monday and that will remain the case for the majority of the week.
  • Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend.
  • It will mainly be just another hot week with temperatures consistently in the mid-90s starting on Tuesday.
  • The humidity remains in place, but it won’t be off the charts, so thankfully, there will be no terrible heat index values.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read