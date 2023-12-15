FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected with highs near 60 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

After a very cold morning, we can expect a nice turnaround with plenty of sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.

The weekend will start out dry; however, clouds will move in Saturday afternoon, ushering in a low chance for rain by the evening.

The big storm expected to move in on Sunday has now shifted a bit farther east in its track.

While this shift will move the worst of the rain and wind away from our area, it is still going to rain nearly all day Sunday.

This downpour most likely will not be enough to cause widespread flooding; however, some minor concerns could pop up here and there.

