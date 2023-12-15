Forecasts

FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected with highs near 60 degrees

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com

  • After a very cold morning, we can expect a nice turnaround with plenty of sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.
  • The weekend will start out dry; however, clouds will move in Saturday afternoon, ushering in a low chance for rain by the evening.
  • The big storm expected to move in on Sunday has now shifted a bit farther east in its track.
  • While this shift will move the worst of the rain and wind away from our area, it is still going to rain nearly all day Sunday.
  • This downpour most likely will not be enough to cause widespread flooding; however, some minor concerns could pop up here and there.

