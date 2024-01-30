Forecasts

FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid-50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Although we had a colder start this morning, we can expect some sunshine.
  • However, clouds are expected to take over later in the day.
  • Highs will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the low to mid-50s.
  • We can expect a quick disturbance to roll through tonight, which will bring a few scattered showers through Wednesday morning.
  • The showers aren’t expected to be heavy, and things should dry out by Wednesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will then warm back up to nearly 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
  • Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend, but showers may return late Sunday night and into Monday of next week.

