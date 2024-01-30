FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid-50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Although we had a colder start this morning, we can expect some sunshine.

However, clouds are expected to take over later in the day.

Highs will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the low to mid-50s.

We can expect a quick disturbance to roll through tonight, which will bring a few scattered showers through Wednesday morning.

The showers aren’t expected to be heavy, and things should dry out by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will then warm back up to nearly 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend, but showers may return late Sunday night and into Monday of next week.

Another decent day ahead with mostly sunny skies early and more clouds late. It won't be quite as warm today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain holds off until late tonight, lasting into early Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/iOMPAi6OO0 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 30, 2024

