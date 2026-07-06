FORECAST: Pop-up storms possible this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have another hot and humid day on Monday with temperatures back in the mid-90s feeling like the low 100s.
- Similar to Sunday, we’ll see storms pop up early this afternoon through sunset.
- There is a low risk for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall as the primary threats.
- Looking ahead through the rest of the week, we’ll continue with an isolated pop-up storm chance every day.
- The heat doesn’t back down much either this week, with highs staying in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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