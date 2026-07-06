FORECAST: Pop-up storms possible this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have another hot and humid day on Monday with temperatures back in the mid-90s feeling like the low 100s.

Similar to Sunday, we’ll see storms pop up early this afternoon through sunset.

There is a low risk for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall as the primary threats.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, we’ll continue with an isolated pop-up storm chance every day.

The heat doesn’t back down much either this week, with highs staying in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group