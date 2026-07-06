Hundreds in Mint Hill left without power after car crashes into pole

MINT HILL, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Mint Hill were left without power early Monday morning after a car crashed into a power pole, Traffic Team 9 learned.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Highway 51 and Truelight Church Road. Highway 51 was shut down briefly while crews worked to clear the crash.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, about 343 households were affected by a power outage.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that one person was treated for minor injuries because of the crash.

The road was still partially closed as of 6:30 a.m.

Keep updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

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