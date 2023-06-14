FORECAST: Possibility of afternoon storms Wednesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

You simply can’t ask for better weather for this time of year, especially considering when last year at this time when it was 98 degrees.

It’s much better now with little humidity and we’ll keep it pretty tame Wednesday.

We’ll be watching some storms trying to break out in the afternoon on Wednesday so keep an umbrella close by.

Those storms will be few and far between though and bring in some more humidity for the rest of the week.

