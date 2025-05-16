Forecasts

FORECAST: Powerful thunderstorms expected in our area Saturday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking powerful thunderstorms expected through the Charlotte area tomorrow morning.
  • A line of severe storms with damaging winds will march across Tennessee later this evening and reach the mountains overnight.
  • They will weaken as they push into our area tomorrow morning, but there will be rain around to start the weekend.
  • We will then start drying out as Saturday continues and get to enjoy a pretty nice weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read