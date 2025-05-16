FORECAST: Powerful thunderstorms expected in our area Saturday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking powerful thunderstorms expected through the Charlotte area tomorrow morning.

A line of severe storms with damaging winds will march across Tennessee later this evening and reach the mountains overnight.

They will weaken as they push into our area tomorrow morning, but there will be rain around to start the weekend.

We will then start drying out as Saturday continues and get to enjoy a pretty nice weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

