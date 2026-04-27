FORECAST: Quiet tonight with a few showers early tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

This will finally be a real April week for the Carolinas.

Temperatures will not get too hot (low 70s).

And we’ll be in for some decent rain chances!

The first one comes in tomorrow morning: be ready for at least a few showers then and then better opportunities as the week goes on!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group