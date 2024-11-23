Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • We are looking at a quiet weekend in weather with winds calming down and lots of sunshine on tap.
  • Mornings will still be chilly in the 30s, but temperatures are warming through the afternoons.
  • We can expect to reach the upper 50s today, mid-60s tomorrow, and near 70 by Monday.
  • Looking ahead to holiday travel next week, keeping our eyes on a few rain chances.
  • The first comes Tuesday morning and is isolated in nature, so we shouldn’t see too many problems through midweek.
  • There is a better chance for some showers as we go into Thursday. Temperatures will turn chilly again behind those two systems.

