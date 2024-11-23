FORECAST: Quiet weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are looking at a quiet weekend in weather with winds calming down and lots of sunshine on tap.

Mornings will still be chilly in the 30s, but temperatures are warming through the afternoons.

We can expect to reach the upper 50s today, mid-60s tomorrow, and near 70 by Monday.

Looking ahead to holiday travel next week, keeping our eyes on a few rain chances.

The first comes Tuesday morning and is isolated in nature, so we shouldn’t see too many problems through midweek.

There is a better chance for some showers as we go into Thursday. Temperatures will turn chilly again behind those two systems.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group