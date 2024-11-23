FORECAST: Quiet weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are looking at a quiet weekend in weather with winds calming down and lots of sunshine on tap.
- Mornings will still be chilly in the 30s, but temperatures are warming through the afternoons.
- We can expect to reach the upper 50s today, mid-60s tomorrow, and near 70 by Monday.
- Looking ahead to holiday travel next week, keeping our eyes on a few rain chances.
- The first comes Tuesday morning and is isolated in nature, so we shouldn’t see too many problems through midweek.
- There is a better chance for some showers as we go into Thursday. Temperatures will turn chilly again behind those two systems.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group