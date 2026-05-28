FORECAST: Quite warm, humid with low storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quite warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s (feeling like low to mid 90s with the humidity.)
- Storm chances are fairly low with just a few pop ups mainly out west.
- Drier air works its way into the region tonight which will make it feel more comfortable tomorrow.
- The moisture is not gone for long though with showers returning on Saturday morning.
- It won’t rain all day on Saturday, and we’ll be drier again on Sunday.
- Next week is looking quite comfortable with 70s and lower humidity.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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