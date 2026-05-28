FORECAST: Quite warm, humid with low storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quite warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s (feeling like low to mid 90s with the humidity.)

Storm chances are fairly low with just a few pop ups mainly out west.

Drier air works its way into the region tonight which will make it feel more comfortable tomorrow.

The moisture is not gone for long though with showers returning on Saturday morning.

It won’t rain all day on Saturday, and we’ll be drier again on Sunday.

Next week is looking quite comfortable with 70s and lower humidity.

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