FORECAST: Rain to break heat wave, cooler temps expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the chance of rain for tomorrow and this weekend, which could eventually bring an end to this extreme heat wave.

Temperatures will still hit the low 90s tomorrow, but there will be more storms around.

And we will not have any major wash-outs; thunderstorms are expected to pop up Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The extra clouds and rainy conditions will leave us in the 80s on Sunday, the official end of this recent stretch of oppressive heat.

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