Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain to break heat wave, cooler temps expected this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the chance of rain for tomorrow and this weekend, which could eventually bring an end to this extreme heat wave.
  • Temperatures will still hit the low 90s tomorrow, but there will be more storms around.
  • And we will not have any major wash-outs; thunderstorms are expected to pop up Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
  • The extra clouds and rainy conditions will leave us in the 80s on Sunday, the official end of this recent stretch of oppressive heat.

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