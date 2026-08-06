Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances drop as heat moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A few showers early today but overall rain chances are starting to drop off.
  • Highs still reach near 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s.
  • Storm chances drop down even further this weekend as more heat spreads in.
  • Highs back to the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 through early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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