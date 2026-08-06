FORECAST: Rain chances drop as heat moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few showers early today but overall rain chances are starting to drop off.
- Highs still reach near 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s.
- Storm chances drop down even further this weekend as more heat spreads in.
- Highs back to the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 through early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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