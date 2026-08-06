FORECAST: Rain chances drop as heat moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few showers early today but overall rain chances are starting to drop off.

Highs still reach near 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Storm chances drop down even further this weekend as more heat spreads in.

Highs back to the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 through early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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