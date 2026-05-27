FORECAST: Rain chances drop as hot, muggy conditions stick around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quiet start this morning as it remains cloudy and muggy.

A few rogue showers can’t be ruled out early today, but rain chances are overall lower than the past several days.

Isolated storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon but may not quite make it into the metro by the evening.

Storm chances remain lower for tomorrow and Friday.

Rain chances for the weekend are looking lower today with a better shot Saturday far south.

Drier air may briefly come in on Sunday before rain chances come back up on Monday.

Temps fall to the 70s for the weekend and early next week.

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