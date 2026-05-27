Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances drop as hot, muggy conditions stick around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Quiet start this morning as it remains cloudy and muggy.
  • A few rogue showers can’t be ruled out early today, but rain chances are overall lower than the past several days.
  • Isolated storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon but may not quite make it into the metro by the evening.
  • Storm chances remain lower for tomorrow and Friday.
  • Rain chances for the weekend are looking lower today with a better shot Saturday far south.
  • Drier air may briefly come in on Sunday before rain chances come back up on Monday.
  • Temps fall to the 70s for the weekend and early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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