FORECAST: Rain chances return in the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A round of showers is dying out early Tuesday morning, and we’ll have a break for a while before another round pops up around midday.

Heavy rain and lightning are once again the main threats.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity.

This pattern remains in place through tomorrow and then we dry out a bit later this week.

Rain chances may return on Saturday before hopefully drying up more on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the 70s this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group