FORECAST: Rain chances return in the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A round of showers is dying out early Tuesday morning, and we’ll have a break for a while before another round pops up around midday.
- Heavy rain and lightning are once again the main threats.
- High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity.
- This pattern remains in place through tomorrow and then we dry out a bit later this week.
- Rain chances may return on Saturday before hopefully drying up more on Sunday.
- Temperatures are expected to fall to the 70s this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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