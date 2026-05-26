Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances return in the afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A round of showers is dying out early Tuesday morning, and we’ll have a break for a while before another round pops up around midday.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are once again the main threats.
  • High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity.
  • This pattern remains in place through tomorrow and then we dry out a bit later this week.
  • Rain chances may return on Saturday before hopefully drying up more on Sunday.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall to the 70s this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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