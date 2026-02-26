FORECAST: Rain ends this evening, clouds stay put

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Stubborn cloud cover will linger through tonight and into Friday morning, even as the steady rain moves out.
- A few spotty showers are still possible, but most areas will stay dry.
- The thick clouds will keep temperatures cool, holding in the 50s.
- By Saturday, skies clear and a stretch of warm, pleasant weather arrives with highs near 70.
