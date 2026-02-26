Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain ends this evening, clouds stay put

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Stubborn cloud cover will linger through tonight and into Friday morning, even as the steady rain moves out.
  • A few spotty showers are still possible, but most areas will stay dry.
  • The thick clouds will keep temperatures cool, holding in the 50s.
  • By Saturday, skies clear and a stretch of warm, pleasant weather arrives with highs near 70.

