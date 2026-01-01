FORECAST: Rain expected in this weekend with temperatures dropping

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After clear conditions on New Year’s Day, rain is expected in Charlotte starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday, with temperatures dropping over the weekend.

Friday’s high is forecasted to be near 58 degrees, while the low is around 34 degrees. Rain is likely to begin after 4 a.m. on Saturday, carrying a 90% chance of precipitation. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be near 49 degrees.

Sunday is expected to bring sunny skies with a high near 53 degrees. The weather service predicts calm wind at 5-7 mph during the rain on Saturday, transitioning to clearer conditions by Sunday.

The forecast also indicates that Saturday night will see the potential for continued rain, mostly before midnight and a low around 36 degrees.

The start of the work week on Monday is expected to be sunny again, with temperatures near 52 degrees.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group