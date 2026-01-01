FORECAST: Rain expected in this weekend with temperatures dropping

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- After clear conditions on New Year’s Day, rain is expected in Charlotte starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday, with temperatures dropping over the weekend.
- Friday’s high is forecasted to be near 58 degrees, while the low is around 34 degrees. Rain is likely to begin after 4 a.m. on Saturday, carrying a 90% chance of precipitation. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be near 49 degrees.
- Sunday is expected to bring sunny skies with a high near 53 degrees. The weather service predicts calm wind at 5-7 mph during the rain on Saturday, transitioning to clearer conditions by Sunday.
- The forecast also indicates that Saturday night will see the potential for continued rain, mostly before midnight and a low around 36 degrees.
- The start of the work week on Monday is expected to be sunny again, with temperatures near 52 degrees.
