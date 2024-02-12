FORECAST: Rain gets heavier as day goes on, but severe weather risk is low

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Rain has started and will be with us all day long. It will get heavier as we head into the afternoon.
- There is a Flood Watch in place from Charlotte to the south, but the greater flooding risk is south of our area today.
- That being said, it still bears watching as streams and creeks are going to be running high and nuisance flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.
- Severe weather risk quite low with that main threat also staying well south of our area.
- Some brief strong winds are possible this evening as the last line of rain pushes through.
- Dry weather moves in tonight and stays with us through the rest of the week with temps remaining near or above 60 degrees.
