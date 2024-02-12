Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain gets heavier as day goes on, but severe weather risk is low

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Rain has started and will be with us all day long. It will get heavier as we head into the afternoon.

  • Rain has started and will be with us all day long. It will get heavier as we head into the afternoon.
  • There is a Flood Watch in place from Charlotte to the south, but the greater flooding risk is south of our area today.
  • That being said, it still bears watching as streams and creeks are going to be running high and nuisance flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.
  • Severe weather risk quite low with that main threat also staying well south of our area.
  • Some brief strong winds are possible this evening as the last line of rain pushes through.
  • Dry weather moves in tonight and stays with us through the rest of the week with temps remaining near or above 60 degrees.

