FORECAST: Rain moves on but intense wind blows across the region

- The rain has moved on, but the wind remains in place.
- A Wind Advisory continues into the early afternoon with a High Wind Warning for the mountains.
- Winds will gust over 30 mph in the metro and over 50 mph in the high country.
- Brief mountain snow continues this morning with a minor accumulation of one to three inches at the highest elevations.
- Highs warm to the upper 50s with sunshine all day.
- Dry and quiet weather for the rest of the week as highs warm to the mid-60s by Thursday.
- Still watching a small disturbance on Saturday that could bring a few light showers early in the day.
