FORECAST: Rain moves on but intense wind blows across the region

The rain has moved on, but the wind remains in place.

A Wind Advisory continues into the early afternoon with a High Wind Warning for the mountains.

Winds will gust over 30 mph in the metro and over 50 mph in the high country.

Brief mountain snow continues this morning with a minor accumulation of one to three inches at the highest elevations.

Highs warm to the upper 50s with sunshine all day.

Dry and quiet weather for the rest of the week as highs warm to the mid-60s by Thursday.

Still watching a small disturbance on Saturday that could bring a few light showers early in the day.



