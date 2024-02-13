Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain moves on but intense wind blows across the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The rain has moved on, but the wind remains in place.
  • A Wind Advisory continues into the early afternoon with a High Wind Warning for the mountains.
  • Winds will gust over 30 mph in the metro and over 50 mph in the high country.
  • Brief mountain snow continues this morning with a minor accumulation of one to three inches at the highest elevations.
  • Highs warm to the upper 50s with sunshine all day.
  • Dry and quiet weather for the rest of the week as highs warm to the mid-60s by Thursday.
  • Still watching a small disturbance on Saturday that could bring a few light showers early in the day.

