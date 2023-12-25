FORECAST: Rain picking up with heavier downpours toward mountains, foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rain timeline:

Light showers pick up to a more steady rainfall by later this afternoon.

Some heavier downpours are likely farther west toward the mountains and foothills by tonight.

Some could hear some thunder tonight, but no big storms are expected

Hourly Forecast:

Hourly Forecast:

Christmas hourly forecast

The rain has been holding off so far this morning, but it is creeping in from the west.

It will pick up this afternoon and last well into Tuesday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Burke and Caldwell counties where they could see over 2 inches of rain in spots.

Charlotte will see steady rain as well with amounts between 1 to 2 inches.

Other than nuisance problems on roads and poor drainage issues, flooding is unlikely in the metro.

The metro could see some heavier downpours at times tonight and tomorrow with some thunder.

