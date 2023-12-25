Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain picking up with heavier downpours toward mountains, foothills

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rain timeline:

  • Light showers pick up to a more steady rainfall by later this afternoon.
  • Some heavier downpours are likely farther west toward the mountains and foothills by tonight.
  • Some could hear some thunder tonight, but no big storms are expected

Christmas Hourly Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

Christmas hourly forecast

  • The rain has been holding off so far this morning, but it is creeping in from the west.
  • It will pick up this afternoon and last well into Tuesday.
  • A Flood Watch has been issued for Burke and Caldwell counties where they could see over 2 inches of rain in spots.
  • Charlotte will see steady rain as well with amounts between 1 to 2 inches.
  • Other than nuisance problems on roads and poor drainage issues, flooding is unlikely in the metro.
  • The metro could see some heavier downpours at times tonight and tomorrow with some thunder.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read