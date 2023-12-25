FORECAST: Rain picking up with heavier downpours toward mountains, foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Rain timeline:
- Light showers pick up to a more steady rainfall by later this afternoon.
- Some heavier downpours are likely farther west toward the mountains and foothills by tonight.
- Some could hear some thunder tonight, but no big storms are expected
Hourly Forecast:
- The rain has been holding off so far this morning, but it is creeping in from the west.
- It will pick up this afternoon and last well into Tuesday.
- A Flood Watch has been issued for Burke and Caldwell counties where they could see over 2 inches of rain in spots.
- Charlotte will see steady rain as well with amounts between 1 to 2 inches.
- Other than nuisance problems on roads and poor drainage issues, flooding is unlikely in the metro.
- The metro could see some heavier downpours at times tonight and tomorrow with some thunder.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group