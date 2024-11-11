FORECAST: Rain possible throughout Monday, cold fronts on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a gray start this morning with a few folks dealing with rain showers.
- Most of the rain stays in the mountains and I-40 corridor this morning, low risk in the metro.
- The clouds slowly erode this afternoon and temps warm back into the 70s.
- This will be the warmest day of the week by far though as a series of cold fronts brings in some fall chill. Temps fall back to the 60s tomorrow and then only 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Rain chances come back on Thursday too and this may keep temps from getting out of the lower to mid 50s.
- A warming trend then returns for the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group