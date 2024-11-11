FORECAST: Rain possible throughout Monday, cold fronts on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a gray start this morning with a few folks dealing with rain showers.

Most of the rain stays in the mountains and I-40 corridor this morning, low risk in the metro.

The clouds slowly erode this afternoon and temps warm back into the 70s.

This will be the warmest day of the week by far though as a series of cold fronts brings in some fall chill. Temps fall back to the 60s tomorrow and then only 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances come back on Thursday too and this may keep temps from getting out of the lower to mid 50s.

A warming trend then returns for the weekend.

