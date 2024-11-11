Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain possible throughout Monday, cold fronts on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a gray start this morning with a few folks dealing with rain showers.
  • Most of the rain stays in the mountains and I-40 corridor this morning, low risk in the metro.
  • The clouds slowly erode this afternoon and temps warm back into the 70s.
  • This will be the warmest day of the week by far though as a series of cold fronts brings in some fall chill.  Temps fall back to the 60s tomorrow and then only 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Rain chances come back on Thursday too and this may keep temps from getting out of the lower to mid 50s.
  • A warming trend then returns for the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read