FORECAST: Rain rain, here all day!

- Rainy weather will be with us off and on all day long today.
- The heaviest rains will be out west in the mountains where a Flood Watch is in effect until tomorrow morning.
- Some areas could hear some thunder, but no big storms are expected.
- Several inches of rain are possible out west with another 1-1.5″ possible in the metro.
- Highs warm to the lower 60s this afternoon.
- Drier weather returns after tomorrow morning and sunshine will warm us to the mid-60s in the afternoon.
- Cooler weather then takes hold as we wrap up 2023.
- Highs fall to the 50s on Thursday and are likely in the upper 40s by Friday.
- Right now it looks dry for New Year’s plans Sunday night with temps falling into the 40s to ring in the new year.
