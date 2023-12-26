FORECAST: Rain rain, here all day!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rainy weather will be with us off and on all day long today.

The heaviest rains will be out west in the mountains where a Flood Watch is in effect until tomorrow morning.

Some areas could hear some thunder, but no big storms are expected.

Several inches of rain are possible out west with another 1-1.5″ possible in the metro.

Highs warm to the lower 60s this afternoon.

Drier weather returns after tomorrow morning and sunshine will warm us to the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Cooler weather then takes hold as we wrap up 2023.

Highs fall to the 50s on Thursday and are likely in the upper 40s by Friday.

Right now it looks dry for New Year’s plans Sunday night with temps falling into the 40s to ring in the new year.

