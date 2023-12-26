Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain rain, here all day!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Rainy weather will be with us off and on all day long today.
  • The heaviest rains will be out west in the mountains where a Flood Watch is in effect until tomorrow morning.
  • Some areas could hear some thunder, but no big storms are expected.
  • Several inches of rain are possible out west with another 1-1.5″ possible in the metro.
  • Highs warm to the lower 60s this afternoon.
  • Drier weather returns after tomorrow morning and sunshine will warm us to the mid-60s in the afternoon.
  • Cooler weather then takes hold as we wrap up 2023.
  • Highs fall to the 50s on Thursday and are likely in the upper 40s by Friday.
  • Right now it looks dry for New Year’s plans Sunday night with temps falling into the 40s to ring in the new year.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read