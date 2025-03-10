FORECAST: Rain showers to hit parts of Charlotte metro

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rain showers are starting to work their way into the Charlotte area Monday morning.

More rain comes in from the south through the rest of the day with the best chances staying on the south side of the metro. The farther north you live, the less likely you see rain.

Temps will range from the low to mid 50s in areas that see rain to the lower 60s for those who stay dry. We all clear out tonight and get a major warm up for the rest of the week.

Highs return to the lower 70s tomorrow and may will be very close to 80 degrees thereafter.

Next rain chance comes in late Saturday into Sunday morning with a threat for heavy rain and a possibly a risk for some severe weather. We’ll nail that down as the week goes on.

