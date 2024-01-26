FORECAST: Rain threats move in this weekend with potential for flooding

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will still be damp and dreary this morning, but we won’t see a ton of rain

While rain chances are taking a bit of a break, they will be ramping back up again tomorrow.

Highs are expected to reach near-record highs, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

The bigger rain threats start back up on Saturday, with downpours off and on.

The heaviest rain likely comes in the afternoon and evening, and we could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain in spots.

This could lead to some flooding concerns, especially out west.

Drier weather returns heading into Sunday, followed by much cooler weather next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group