FORECAST: Rain threats move in this weekend with potential for flooding

It will still be damp and dreary this morning, but we won’t see a ton of rain
- While rain chances are taking a bit of a break, they will be ramping back up again tomorrow.
- Highs are expected to reach near-record highs, with temperatures in the lower 70s.
- The bigger rain threats start back up on Saturday, with downpours off and on.
- The heaviest rain likely comes in the afternoon and evening, and we could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain in spots.
- This could lead to some flooding concerns, especially out west.
- Drier weather returns heading into Sunday, followed by much cooler weather next week.
