Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain threats move in this weekend with potential for flooding

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will still be damp and dreary this morning, but we won’t see a ton of rain

  • While rain chances are taking a bit of a break, they will be ramping back up again tomorrow.
  • Highs are expected to reach near-record highs, with temperatures in the lower 70s.
  • The bigger rain threats start back up on Saturday, with downpours off and on.
  • The heaviest rain likely comes in the afternoon and evening, and we could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain in spots.
  • This could lead to some flooding concerns, especially out west.
  • Drier weather returns heading into Sunday, followed by much cooler weather next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read