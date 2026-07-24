FORECAST: Rain winds down as temps stay in the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The big rain is winding down this morning, but some minor high-water spots may remain.
- Only scattered showers expected today with no real risk for additional flooding.
- Highs only warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
- Downpours may return early Saturday morning but we do dry out for the rest of the weekend.
- Temps climb back to the lower 80s tomorrow and upper 80s on Sunday.
- More typical late July heat and humidity coming next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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