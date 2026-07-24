Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain winds down as temps stay in the 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The big rain is winding down this morning, but some minor high-water spots may remain.
  • Only scattered showers expected today with no real risk for additional flooding.
  • Highs only warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
  • Downpours may return early Saturday morning but we do dry out for the rest of the weekend.
  • Temps climb back to the lower 80s tomorrow and upper 80s on Sunday.
  • More typical late July heat and humidity coming next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read