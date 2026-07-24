FORECAST: Rain winds down as temps stay in the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The big rain is winding down this morning, but some minor high-water spots may remain.

Only scattered showers expected today with no real risk for additional flooding.

Highs only warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Downpours may return early Saturday morning but we do dry out for the rest of the weekend.

Temps climb back to the lower 80s tomorrow and upper 80s on Sunday.

More typical late July heat and humidity coming next week.

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