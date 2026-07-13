FORECAST: Rainy 70s continue before extreme heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It may be a little gloomy and rainy, but doesn’t it feel wonderful, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday.

Temperatures have been in the 70s all day, and we’ll still keep it pretty comfortable for tomorrow, as well.

After that, get ready for the return of the extreme heat.

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