Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy 70s continue before extreme heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It may be a little gloomy and rainy, but doesn’t it feel wonderful, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday.
  • Temperatures have been in the 70s all day, and we’ll still keep it pretty comfortable for tomorrow, as well.
  • After that, get ready for the return of the extreme heat.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read