Tired of spam texts? 7 things to do (or not do) to avoid getting more

You probably get unwanted texts every day. Maybe you ignore them. Maybe you delete them. Maybe you reply “Stop.”

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It’s hard to stop them, but you may be able to limit the chance that you’ll get more.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke has more on what you should -- and shouldn’t -- do:

Don’t share personal information. Don’t clink links. Block it or mark it “Spam.” That helps your cell company sharpen its defenses. Forward those junk messages to 7726 (SPAM). That sends the message to your carrier so they can investigate it more. Don’t respond to spam texts. Don’t call back or text back. Resist the temptation to opt out or type “Stop.” That lets them know your number is active, and they’ll bombard you even more, maybe even sell it to other spammers. “Replying to the message with a request for unsubscribe … shows that your mailbox is active and, moreover, users risk being engaged into correspondence with fraudsters,” said Anna Lazaricheva, senior spam analyst for the cybersecurity company, Kaspersky Lab. Don’t trust the number on your Caller ID. Criminals spoof those numbers. Not sure? Look up the right number online and call them directly.

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