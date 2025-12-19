FORECAST: Rainy start before mild and breezy conditions move in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rain will move through the area early this morning and then the sky clears quickly.
- It will also turn quite windy today with gusts around 30 mph in the metro, but could eclipse 50 mph in the mountains!
- Temps stay in the 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon with tons of sun.
- Dry and mild weather hangs on all weekend.
- Highs in the mid 50s tomorrow and back to the 60s again Sunday.
- Next week starts out cool in the lower 50s Monday, but we get a significant warm up by Christmas.
- Highs jump into the mid to upper 60s for the holiday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group