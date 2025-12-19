FORECAST: Rainy start before mild and breezy conditions move in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain will move through the area early this morning and then the sky clears quickly.

It will also turn quite windy today with gusts around 30 mph in the metro, but could eclipse 50 mph in the mountains!

Temps stay in the 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon with tons of sun.

Dry and mild weather hangs on all weekend.

Highs in the mid 50s tomorrow and back to the 60s again Sunday.

Next week starts out cool in the lower 50s Monday, but we get a significant warm up by Christmas.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 60s for the holiday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

