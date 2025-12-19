Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy start before mild and breezy conditions move in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Rain will move through the area early this morning and then the sky clears quickly.
  • It will also turn quite windy today with gusts around 30 mph in the metro, but could eclipse 50 mph in the mountains!
  • Temps stay in the 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon with tons of sun.
  • Dry and mild weather hangs on all weekend.
  • Highs in the mid 50s tomorrow and back to the 60s again Sunday.
  • Next week starts out cool in the lower 50s Monday, but we get a significant warm up by Christmas.
  • Highs jump into the mid to upper 60s for the holiday.

