Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy Sunday with snow mix possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re waking up to scattered showers across the area and temperatures in the 40s early this morning.
  • The chance for rain will continue through the first half of our day, with all eyes on our temperatures as they fall!
  • If cold air can move in quickly enough, we could see some snowflakes move in or even a brief snow shower on the backside of the system.
  • Minor accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible, but any travel will just remain wet and unimpacted.
  • Any moisture will move out early this afternoon with drier air moving in.
  • Temperatures will drop into the 20s tomorrow morning with highs tomorrow in the 40s.
  • We’ll stay chilly through the first half of the week before temperatures moderate late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read