FORECAST: Rainy Sunday with snow mix possible

FORECAST:
- We’re waking up to scattered showers across the area and temperatures in the 40s early this morning.
- The chance for rain will continue through the first half of our day, with all eyes on our temperatures as they fall!
- If cold air can move in quickly enough, we could see some snowflakes move in or even a brief snow shower on the backside of the system.
- Minor accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible, but any travel will just remain wet and unimpacted.
- Any moisture will move out early this afternoon with drier air moving in.
- Temperatures will drop into the 20s tomorrow morning with highs tomorrow in the 40s.
- We’ll stay chilly through the first half of the week before temperatures moderate late week.
