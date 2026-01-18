FORECAST: Rainy Sunday with snow mix possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re waking up to scattered showers across the area and temperatures in the 40s early this morning.

The chance for rain will continue through the first half of our day, with all eyes on our temperatures as they fall!

If cold air can move in quickly enough, we could see some snowflakes move in or even a brief snow shower on the backside of the system.

Minor accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible, but any travel will just remain wet and unimpacted.

Any moisture will move out early this afternoon with drier air moving in.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s tomorrow morning with highs tomorrow in the 40s.

We’ll stay chilly through the first half of the week before temperatures moderate late week.

