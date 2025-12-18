FORECAST: Rainy Thursday ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a wonderful day Wednesday, we are tracking rain showers off and on all day Thursday.
- We’re expecting a slight impact to the morning, before it grows for the evening drive Thursday.
- This will be the first rainfall in weeks for the Carolinas. Amounts still look between 0.25″-0.75″ area-wide.
- This system and the clouds should clear out by daybreak Friday, allowing temperatures to return to the mid to upper 50s to start the weekend.
- Otherwise, we are looking mild and dry heading into Christmas week.
