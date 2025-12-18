FORECAST: Rainy Thursday ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a wonderful day Wednesday, we are tracking rain showers off and on all day Thursday.

We’re expecting a slight impact to the morning, before it grows for the evening drive Thursday.

This will be the first rainfall in weeks for the Carolinas. Amounts still look between 0.25″-0.75″ area-wide.

This system and the clouds should clear out by daybreak Friday, allowing temperatures to return to the mid to upper 50s to start the weekend.

Otherwise, we are looking mild and dry heading into Christmas week.

