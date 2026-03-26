FORECAST: Record heat possible Friday before storms move in overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Unseasonably warm weather is set to dominate the end of the week, with overnight temperatures staying mild around 60 degrees before a rapid warm-up into the upper 80s on Friday.

This surge in heat could challenge a record that has stood for more than 75 years.

The warm conditions may also help spark a round of showers and possible storms Friday night into early Saturday.

Some forecast models suggest the timing of these storms could shift earlier, potentially affecting the Charlotte Knights’ home opener.

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