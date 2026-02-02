FORECAST: Refreeze, black ice possible Tuesday morning as temperatures drop

FORECAST:

We are tracking the threat of re-freeze and black ice on Tuesday morning as temperatures fall back to the 20s.

Any melting we achieve today will likely freeze over overnight, leading to more travel dangers.

We’ll get another push of cold air that may bring some showers on Wednesday, and maybe even a few more snowflakes after it passes by at night.

Little impact is expected. Instead, the cold will dominate, and we’ll keep temps in the 40s all through the week and weekend.

Typical February temps should be in the low 50s.

