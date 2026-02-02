FORECAST: Refreeze, black ice possible Tuesday morning as temperatures drop

FORECAST:
- We are tracking the threat of re-freeze and black ice on Tuesday morning as temperatures fall back to the 20s.
- Any melting we achieve today will likely freeze over overnight, leading to more travel dangers.
- We’ll get another push of cold air that may bring some showers on Wednesday, and maybe even a few more snowflakes after it passes by at night.
- Little impact is expected. Instead, the cold will dominate, and we’ll keep temps in the 40s all through the week and weekend.
- Typical February temps should be in the low 50s.
